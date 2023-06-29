Xiaomi to bring down headcount in India to below 1,000: Report

In December 2022, Xiaomi laid off 10 percent of its work force while earlier this year, Global VP of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, quit the company after nine years in the organisation.

Xiaomi India, one of the country's biggest smartphone brands, looks to bring down its headcount to below 1,000 as the brand goes through an organisational rejig, a slump in market share, and intense scrutiny by government agencies, according to a report in the Economic Times.

The company laid off at least 30 employees over the last week and lined up more heads to roll over the next few months, the report said. Xiaomi India had employed 1,400-1,500 people at the start of this year.

A spokesperson for Xiaomi told ET that the layoff is because of the declining business outlook. "As with any company, we take headcount decisions based on the market's state and business projections," the report quotes a source as saying.

The company added that it continues to hire "when and where needed".

Not an immediate move

The ET report said that this move to trim the workforce may not happen immediately, as the leadership team has not yet identified employees within their teams who are not meeting performance expectations. The final decision regarding retention will be contingent upon individual performance assessments.

The mood within the camp is sombre as the company's declining market share, which is being attributed to internal organisational issues and significant decision-making authority being centralised at the Chinese headquarters, is causing concerns to the existing employees. The company, which was at one time the leading smartphone brand in India, lost its numero uno status to Samsung in Q3 and Q4 of the last fiscal.

In fact, Xiaomi slipped to third position as Vivo leapfrogged to the second slot with a 17-percent market share, according to data. Samsung ranked top with 20 percent while Xiaomi has a 16-percent share of the Indian market, as of Q4 of last fiscal.

In December 2022, Xiaomi laid off 10 percent of its workforce, while earlier this year, Global VP of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, quit the company after nine years in the organisation.