English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Xiaomi to bring down headcount in India to below 1,000: Report

    The layoffs come with the company rejigging its internal structures, with most of the decisions now being taken by the Chinese parent - a change that several employees said was at the heart of the company's slipping market share, according to the Economic Times report.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
    Xiaomi India

    In December 2022, Xiaomi laid off 10 percent of its work force while earlier this year, Global VP of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, quit the company after nine years in the organisation.

    Xiaomi India, one of the country's biggest smartphone brands, looks to bring down its headcount to below 1,000 as the brand goes through an organisational rejig, a slump in market share, and intense scrutiny by government agencies, according to a report in the Economic Times.

    The company laid off at least 30 employees over the last week and lined up more heads to roll over the next few months, the report said.  Xiaomi India had employed 1,400-1,500 people at the start of this year.

    A spokesperson for Xiaomi told ET that the layoff is because of the declining business outlook. "As with any company, we take headcount decisions based on the market's state and business projections," the report quotes a source as saying.

    The company added that it continues to hire "when and where needed".

    Not an immediate move

    Related stories

    The ET report said that this move to trim the workforce may not happen immediately, as the leadership team has not yet identified employees within their teams who are not meeting performance expectations. The final decision regarding retention will be contingent upon individual performance assessments.

    The mood within the camp is sombre as the company's declining market share, which is being attributed to internal organisational issues and significant decision-making authority being centralised at the Chinese headquarters, is causing concerns to the existing employees. The company, which was at one time the leading smartphone brand in India, lost its numero uno status to Samsung in Q3 and Q4 of the last fiscal.

    In fact, Xiaomi slipped to third position as Vivo leapfrogged to the second slot with a 17-percent market share, according to data. Samsung ranked top with 20 percent while Xiaomi has a 16-percent share of the Indian market, as of Q4 of last fiscal.

    In December 2022, Xiaomi laid off 10 percent of its workforce, while earlier this year, Global VP of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, quit the company after nine years in the organisation.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India-Tech #layoffs #smartphone industry #Xiaomi #Xiaomi India
    first published: Jun 29, 2023 01:00 pm