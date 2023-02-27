 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xiaomi teases wireless augmented reality glasses

Bloomberg
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

(Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg)

Xiaomi Corp. unveiled wireless augmented reality glasses in the latest attempt to build momentum in an arena that has yet to become mainstream.

The concept device from the Chinese phone maker is designed to let users gesture via its embedded camera to select and open apps, swipe through pages and exit apps to return to the start page, without using a smartphone.

Dubbed Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass, the headset weighs 126 grams (4.4 ounces) and shows information to the user via two MicroOLED screens, Xiaomi said.

