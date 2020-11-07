Xiaomi retains top spot in India despite anti-China sentiment, edges out Samsung and Vivo

Despite a growing anti-China sentiment in the country, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has beaten the likes of Vivo and Samsung to retain the position of top smartphone vendor in the country, a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) found.

Xiaomi continues its lead of more than three years by shipping 13.5 million units in the third quarter, ending September, 2020 with a growth of 7 percent year-on-year.

It edged past Samsung, although the Korean company registered a strong YoY growth of 38 percent in Q3 2020 with record shipments of 12.1 million units.

India received 54.3 million smartphone shipments in the quarter ended September 2020, a 16.5 percent overall increase from the 46.6 million devices shipped in Q3 2019.

Chinese smartphone makers continued to round out the top five. Vivo stood third, with shipments of 9 million units, growing by 27 percent YoY in Q3 2020, with Realme in fourth growing 19 percent YoY to 8 million units and OPPO coming in at the fifth position with 6.1 million shipments. It also grew by 11 percent YoY from the same period the previous year.

This is unlike what was earlier reported by research firm Counterpoint on October 30, which showed that Samsung had dethroned Xiaomi and become the leading smartphone brand by shipments in India.

India is one of the world's three largest smartphone markets and saw growth during a period where others like China and the United States witnessed a decline in sales YoY in Q3 2020.

"The reopening of the country with fewer restrictions was further fueled by pent-up demand in July and August and channel stocking in September to meet the upcoming Diwali quarter demand," the report said.

According to Navkender Singh, research director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India, this healthy growth in shipments in Q3 2020 is expected to continue through October and early November during the festival months.

"IDC expects to exit 2020 with a low single-digit YoY decline after several years of annual growth. All indicators are pointing towards the supply constraints fully easing out not before early 2021, along with demand normalizing as economic recovery starts. The mobile phone ecosystem also must address the migration inertia of the huge 2G installed base to smartphones. This is imperative to see organic growth for the market in the next 3 to 5 years," he observed.