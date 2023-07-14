Xiaomi mulls options to export 'made in India' smartphones to West Asia soon

For representational purpose.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is exploring options to export ‘made in India’ phones to West Asian nations for the first time by the end of the September quarter. The company is in talks with contract manufacturer Dixon Technology and other companies for local production of its phones, a report has said.

Xiaomi wants to double the use of Indian components (excluding semiconductors) in its handsets to 70 percent within the next two years. At present, Taiwanese firm Foxconn and China's DBG and BYD assemble Xiaomi phones in India, the Business Standard reported on July 14.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in various meetings with Chinese mobile companies, has emphasised exporting their products from the country, partnership with domestic EMS (electronics manufacturing service) companies eligible under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and speed up localisation to help develop a local supply chain, the report mentioned.

In May, Xiaomi contracted Noida-headquartered contract manufacturer Optiemus Electronics to make its bluetooth neckband earphones.

The Beijing-based consumer electronics and smartphone giant Xiaomi is also overhauling its marketing strategy in India. It will reduce the number of handset models and focus on phones priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 by unveiling products in this price range.

The company’s market would dip by approximately 9 percent this year to 136 million handsets, its share could be 17-18 per cent from 20-22 per cent last year, sources told the daily.

Xiaomi has discussed with the government about its plan to export mobile phones to the UAE. This would start with entry-level and mid-range phones, before extending to other nations. The company sells its phones in more than 100 countries, and West Asia is a key market for the Chinese company.

The Chinese handset maker is also planning to increase its offline presence. Currently, the share of offline and online sales is 50-50 percent, and the company wants to reach 60 percent of offline sales.