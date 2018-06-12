App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi may be twice as expensive as Apple when it lists: Report

Xiaomi has a fair value of between $65 billion and $85 billion, which translates to a trading multiple of between 27-34 times its estimated adjusted earnings for FY19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Morgan Stanley, which is one of the banks leading Xiaomi's initial public offering in Hong Kong, has said the company deserves to trade at a premium to its peers from around the world.

The investment bank's belief is based on the Chinese handset maker's faster growth trajectory and its gain in market share, Bloomberg reported.

According to Morgan Stanley, Xiaomi has a fair value of between $65 billion and $85 billion, which translates to a trading multiple of between 27-34 times its estimated adjusted earnings for FY19.

In comparison, Apple, which is the world's largest listed company by market capitalisation, is currently trading at 14.5 times its estimated adjusted earnings for FY19.

related news

Bloomberg quoted CLSA as saying that Xiaomi's success stems from the fact that it provides "world-class" products at low prices and sells high-margin services.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase reportedly wrote that the Beijing-based company could fetch as much as $92 billion, given the strong growth in its cash flows beyond 2020.

Xiaomi plans to increase the number of smartphones it ships in a year by 42 percent to 130 million units in 2018, according to CLSA. This number could rise to 179 million by the end of 2019, and 218.6 million by the end of 2020.

To put things in perspective, Apple shipped 216.8 million iPhones last year.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 07:01 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.