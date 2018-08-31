Xiaomi India migrates local data to India cloud infrastructure

Xiaomi today said it is migrating data of its users in India to the local infrastructure of cloud service providers like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, a move that will help the Chinese smartphone maker allay concerns raised around security.

"The data migration would cover all Indian user data across Xiaomi e-commerce platform, Mi Community, Mi Cloud, MIUI (Xiaomi Market, feed, Mi Video, advertising, Mi Messaging, push notifications, etc) and Mi TV," Xiaomi said in a statement.

With the migration of local user data to Indian cloud service provider infrastructure based in India, users can expect a jump in access speed, it added.

Previously, this data was being stored in AWS servers in Singapore and the US.

"All the existing data would be migrated by the end of 2018. All new Indian user data since July 1, is already being stored in local servers and all existing user data on mi.com/in/ will be fully migrated to servers in India by mid-September 2018," it added.

The move assumes significance as the Indian government had last year asked more than 20 smartphone makers (mostly from China) to outline the procedures undertaken by to ensure security of user data.

"At Xiaomi, data privacy and security are of utmost importance to us. We are taking one more step towards user data security and privacy by bringing our cloud services to India for all local data needs," Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Jain said.

With the data stored locally and encrypted end-to-end, users will be able to enjoy greater access speeds, he added.