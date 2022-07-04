Xiaomi India awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification for its finance processes

Xiaomi India on July 4 received an ISO 9001:2015 certification for their Finance process. The certification ranges across revenue assurance, procurement, credit control, receivable management, and channel development fund.

The Xiaomi India Finance team was successfully able to apply, complete the process and receive the certification within a 6-month timeframe.

An end-to-end digital exercise, this involved a 7-layer process which includes audit of international standard of Quality Management System for finance process. The audit was conducted on 7 clauses that are, context of the organization, leadership, planning, support, operation, performance evaluation and improvement.

This evaluation further ensures that Xiaomi follows plan-do-check-act cycle in all its processes.

Commenting on the achievement, Sameer Rao, India Head of Finance, Xiaomi India said, "At Xiaomi India, our focus has always been on maintaining high standards across business functions while ensuring the required protocols are followed. Our philosophy of innovation for everyone reflects across our business functions and the ISO 9001:2015 certification for our finance processes stands as a testimony for it. We are proud to have institutionalized best-in-class processes across Xiaomi India and will continue to facilitate opportunities that enhance customer satisfaction."

The certification process and assessment were conducted by Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection, certification, and technical assistance with a worldwide presence across 140 countries.

Xiaomi India underwent a rigorous evaluation process which included an assessment of quality management, system development, documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, verification of records, etc. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Xiaomi India will follow the requirements, specifications, guidelines, and characteristics set forth by this certification.