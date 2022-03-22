Xiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

Source: Reuters

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected 21.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, as industry shipments of handsets slowly tick up following a global chip shortage and the peak of the pandemic.

Revenue rose to 85.58 billion yuan ($13.45 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 70.46 billion yuan in the year earlier period and analyst expectations for 81.80 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Smartphone shipments rose 4.4 percent to 44.1 million units in the quarter, Xiaomi said in a statement.

Net income rose 39.6 percent to 4.47 billion yuan, also above analyst expectations.