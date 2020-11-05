Wunderbar! German shoe brand Von Wellx shifts production to Agra from China and Anand Mahindra has something to say

German shoe brand Von Wellx has officially shifted its production from China to Uttar Pradesh. In a boost to UP's industrial activities, Von Wellx operationalised two shoe-making units in Agra on November 3.

The company had in May announced that it would be shifting its entire production of three million pairs of shoes from China to India. The shift took place in collaboration with Iatric Industries Pvt Ltd.

The units, being set up in the Export Promotion Industrial Park, would produce 2.5 million pairs across different segments annually and employ about 2,000 people, said Ashish Jain, CEO of the Iatric Industries Group, as per a Times of India report.

"It will exemplify the synergy of German technology and demographic dividend of Uttar Pradesh. Iatric Industries will be the exclusive collaborator for technology transfer, research, development, marketing and production," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Von Wellx is also expected to set up a factory near Jewar, while a manufacturing unit is proposed to be set up at Kosi-Kotwan, Mathura.

Calling it a huge opportunity for India, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted, "The first few drops, which turn into a trickle, then a strong flow and finally a flood. Let’s make sure we do nothing to prevent this ‘good’ flood of investment. It’s a huge opportunity. I hope @investindia can catalyse this..."

Additional chief secretary (industrial development) Alok Kumar inaugurated the units. He said Von Wellx will invest around Rs 300 crore in phases in three projects.

"This would generate about 10,000 jobs while the units would produce up to 5 million pairs of footwear annually," Kumar said.

He further said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of turning the coronavirus crisis into opportunity has started generating results.

Von Wellx products are sold in over 80 countries with more than 100 million customers across the globe. In India, it was launched in 2019 and is available at over 500 top retail locations.

The shift is in keeping with the government's plan to bring in foreign companies into India. Hit by the coronavirus crisis, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, companies globally are looking for other geographies to move their operations out from China.