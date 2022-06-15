 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WTO ministerial conference extended by one day to facilitate outcomes

Jun 15, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

The WTO's four-day 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) has been extended by one day until Thursday to allow for more discussion of the main issues.

According to a statement by the WTO (World Trade Organisation), following the consultations by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala with MC12 chair Timur Suleimanov, the vice chairs and the minister facilitators, delegations were informed that the conference will be extended till June 16.

At the meeting of heads of delegations late on June 14, DG Okonjo-Iweala called on members to go the extra mile to find convergence on the various issues at stake at the ministerial gathering and to be mindful that time is running out to conclude meaningful agreements, it added.

The conference was initially scheduled to close on Wednesday.

first published: Jun 15, 2022 04:41 pm
