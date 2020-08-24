172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wto-goods-trade-indicator-hits-record-low-5728441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 07:04 AM IST | Source: Reuters

WTO goods trade indicator hits record low

"Additional indicators point to partial upticks in world trade and output in the third quarter, but the strength of any such recovery remains highly uncertain: an L-shaped, rather than V-shaped, trajectory cannot be ruled out," the WTO said on its website.

Reuters

The World Trade Organization said on Wednesday its goods trade barometer hit a record low of 84.5 points, suggesting global merchandise trade registered a historic fall in the second quarter of 2020.

