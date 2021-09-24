MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

WPP pays $19 million in settlement with US SEC

WPP implemented an aggressive business growth strategy that included acquiring majority interests in many localized advertising agencies in high-risk markets.

Reuters
September 24, 2021 / 09:09 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday that Britain's WPP had agreed to pay more than $19 million to resolve charges that it violated the anti-bribery, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

The world's largest advertising firm did not admit or deny the SEC's charges but agreed to pay the fine, the SEC said.

ALSO READ: Storyboard Exclusive Interview: Meet Ogilvy’s global CEO Andy Main, the "outsider" scripting the legacy ad agency’s transformation

WPP implemented an aggressive business growth strategy that included acquiring majority interests in many localized advertising agencies in high-risk markets, it added.

Its order found that WPP failed to ensure that these subsidiaries implemented its internal accounting controls and compliance policies, the SEC said, referring to issues in India, China, Brazil and Peru.

Close

Related stories

It added that because of structural deficiencies, WPP failed to "promptly or adequately respond to repeated warning signs of corruption or control failures at certain subsidiaries."

The issues relate to a period between 2013 and 2018.

"A company cannot allow a focus on profitability or market share to come at the expense of appropriate controls," said Charles Cain, the SEC's FCPA Unit Chief.

"Further, it is essential for companies to identify the root cause of problems when red flags emerge to prevent a pattern of corrupt behavior from taking hold."

Friday's move comes as the nation's top securities watchdog seeks to stamp out abuses in U.S. markets due to a lack in required controls by companies.

WPP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
Tags: #Foreign Corrupt Practices Act #internal accounting controls #US Securities and Exchange Commission #WPP
first published: Sep 24, 2021 09:09 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.