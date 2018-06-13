App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

WoW Momo valued at Rs 300cr after Fabindia investment

The Kolkata-based restaurant chain did not disclose the quantum of stake picked up by Bissell.

PTI

Quick service restaurant chain Wow Momo today said Fabindia Managing Director William Bissell has invested a minority stake in the company, which is now valued at over Rs 300 crore.

The Kolkata-based restaurant chain did not disclose the quantum of stake picked up by Bissell.

The current investment has estimated the company to be valued at over Rs 300 crore, a statement by Wow Momo, founded in 2008, said.

"... William Bissell has also turned into an angel and strategic investor over the years and has made several investments in his personal capacity, Wow Momo being the latest one," the statement said.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 10:07 pm

tags #Business #Startup

