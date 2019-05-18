App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 07:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WOTS UP | Slowdown-proof lawyers; a market guru's fresh innings; 'ghar wapsi' for Aditya Ghosh?

Creation of an unusual designation; fresh beginnings with ex-colleagues; fundraising woes; a law suite, and more

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Part 3 of our 'Word on the Street' column, which gets you the unreported chatter from the world of business and markets, put together by our fly-on-the-wall reporters and editors.

IndiGhosh?

An offshoot of the chatter around the IndiGo founders’ spat is speculation on social media that ex-Interglobe Aviation president Aditya Ghosh may be mulling a return flight. Ghosh, seen by many as a Rakesh Bhatia loyalist, had quit IndiGo last year and took up the CEO’s role at OYO Hotels. Ghosh’s successor at IndiGo, Greg Taylor lasted less than a year. Industry insiders say Ghosh may be open to coming back to IndiGo if Bhatia wins the ongoing boardroom battle with co-founder Rakesh Gangwal. “Hear a big name may do ghar wapsi to IndiGo,” is how one Twitterati responded to the chatter. Ghosh did not reply to a message asking him if there was any substance to the talk.

Designation ergonomics

related news

At least one M&A deal in the non-life insurance segment is stuck because the two parties are unable to agree on designations for senior management in the new structure. WOTS got to know that the acquiree firm wants its top management to be given ‘almost-equal’ positions in the merged entity. A deputy CEO title is fine, a co-managing director is still OK even if not common, but a chief execution officer (yes, execution!!) could be a first. The last designation has been proposed so that the title CEO can be legitimately used even if the person is not the one in charge.

Fresh start (with ex-colleagues?)

A capital markets veteran who had raised eyebrows by bidding for a broking firm in his personal capacity, even while being employed with a leading private bank, is gearing up for a new innings as a fund manager for wealthy clients. He has set up a swanky office in Mumbai’s financial district and is heard to be on the prowl for top talent. The parting of ways with his earlier organisation was far from amicable. Perhaps to prove a point, he may start his poaching activity with that firm. Helps that he has close relatives working there.

Law Suite

The legal sector appears to be immune to the downtrend in the broader economy. The newest law firm on the block, Pioneer Legal, has begun operations in style much like its founding partner who loves the good life. It is arguably the only law firm in the financial capital housed out of a five-star hotel, with 7,500 square feet on the business floor, free seating and a “breakout area” for the legal eagles to chill and throw darts! The founding partner had parted ways with a leading law firm and in his new avatar, his formula seems to be simple: happy lawyers mean happy clients (and a happy owner as well)

Ex-Flipster's hoopster play

After switching allegiance from fashion to fitness, former Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal is busy giving his well-established competitors a run for their money, by aggressively acquiring gymnasiums. His startup CureFit has sealed a $75 million fundraising round led by existing investor Accel Growth, So, what's next on the firm’s radar? A little birdie tells us Bansal is eyeing a tie-up with a premier global basketball league. If he manages to pull it off, that would be one slam dunk of a deal

No more money for jam

Some fund managers say the problems of the NBFC sector go beyond just liquidity. More than money to lend, most NBFCs are in dire need of equity capital. And that won’t be easy to come, given the dormant losses in many of the books. The chatter on Dalal Street that the situation is likely to get messy soon.

Meanwhile, even regular fundraising is providing to be quite an ask.

An NBFC promoted by a veteran investment banker has been struggling to attract investors for its non-convertible debenture (NCD) despite offering a double-digit rate of interest. So much so that it has been forced to extend the issue period. Brokers at Registrar and Transfer (R&T) offices are sitting with stacks of forms waiting for applicants.

Withdrawal symptoms

The government is yet to find a full-time person for the post of Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), which has been vacant for more than a year.

S Eswara Reddy, Joint Drugs Controller was initially appointed interim DCGI in February 2018 for three months, and since then has been continuing on quarterly extensions. Finally, the government called for applications for the position last month. WOTS leaned that three candidates, including Reddy, are in the race for DCGI. Of them, one has the backing of a powerful politician.

The interview that was supposed to happen early this month was postponed at the eleventh hour, and the candidates were informed about the cancellation after they reached the UPSC office. Talk is that the interview had to be postponed as one of the candidates is facing corruption charges, and is trying to extricate himself from the mess.

Meanwhile, the wait for a full-time DCGI drags on.

(Contributed by Prince Thomas, M Saraswathy, Ashwin Mohan, Himadri Buch, and Viswanath Pilla)

Click here for Part 1, Part 2
First Published on May 18, 2019 07:58 am

tags #Business #DCGI #IndiGo #NBFC #pharma #WOTS UP

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut: Who is canning Cannes 2019?

Did Huma Qureshi forget her pants at Cannes 2019?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli hits back at Aditya Pancholi, says n ...

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019 and it's pure love!

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anil Kapoor defends why he didn't vote, but ...

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, who is the ultimate ...

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role i ...

Centre Issues Drought Advisory in Six States as Water Levels in Dams D ...

More Than Two Lakh Rohingya Refugees Receive First ID Card, Proof of t ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Manipur 10th Result 2019: Manipur Board to Declare HSLC Results Soon a ...

WATCH | Pakistan Have the Ability to Surprise Any Team: Kumble

Ex-CIA Agent Gets 20-year Sentence for Spying for China​

In Pics | England vs Pakistan in Nottingham, Fourth ODI

Police Books 150 People Over Violence During Dalit Man's Wedding Proce ...

One Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Jammu and Kash ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Row over destruction of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust: BJP has been u ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Villagers in Chhattisgarh's Surguja refrain from voting due to rise in ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, prov ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.