Worst over, next six months will be better: M&M Financial’s Ramesh Iyer

The worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are behind us and the next six months will be better, feels Ramesh Iyer, vice chairman and managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.

Iyer said he does not see a spike in non-performing assets (NPA) going forward. “The worst is behind us. We expect the next six months to be better,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He mentioned cab aggregators, the HCV segment and school bus operators may continue to see stress.

Commenting on the company's performance over the second quarter of the financial year, Iyer said collection efficiency for the quarter stood at 82 percent, while assets under management for FY21 grew at up to 10 percent.



He was also optimistic about the festive season, stating, "Growth will be as good as last year. Demand is positive, and we are seeing improvement in footfalls."

Iyer further said the company has not restructured any accounts in September or October and that regular accounts with zero or single EMI are asking for extra time.

M&M Financial reported net sales at Rs 3,035.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, up 4.16 percent from the Rs 2,913.97 crore in September 2019.

Net profit stood at Rs 351.35 crore , up 34.4 percent annually, and EBITDA stood at Rs 1,908.09 crore Q2FY21, up 1.25 percent from Rs 1,884.56 crore in the year-ago period.