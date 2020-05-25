Middle seats on flights must remain vacant after June 6: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Centre for allowing airlines to book middle seats on international flights and ordered that middle seats on flights must remain unoccupied after June 6. The Supreme Court said the government should be more concerned about the health of citizens rather than the health of airlines.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Centre and Air India challenging Bombay High Court order that had directed that middle seats be kept vacant to ensure social distancing for international flights, reported News18.

The Supreme Court upheld Bombay High Court's order directing that middle seats be kept vacant on international flights. The court, however, allowed the national carrier to book middle seats for international flights for the next 10 days.

"After 10 days, don't fly anyone in middle seats," the bench directed.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde questioned why social distancing norms was not necessary on flights.

“Government should ensure social distancing even on flights. Shoulder-to-shoulder seating is dangerous and against the government's own norms. Will the virus know that it's on a plane and is not supposed to infect?” the bench said.

The apex court also observed that middle seats should be kept vacant even in domestic flights. “Maintaining social distancing is important,” the bench said, adding that there should not be a difference in social distancing norms for domestic and international flights.

The Supreme Court further directed the case back to Bombay High Court and asked HC to examine the matter in detail and pass orders.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said last week that keeping middle seats vacant on domestic flights "is not viable" and social distancing norms will not be followed even if the seats remain empty.

