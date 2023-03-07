 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Worried about country's sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Arvin Kejriwal

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

Addressing a digital press conference, he said he was worried about the state of affairs in the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will pray for the country on Holi as he claimed those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away.

Addressing a digital press conference, he said he was worried about the state of affairs in the country. ”Everyone knows that government schools and hospitals are in a bad shape… But two people — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — who improved these government schools and hospitals are in jail,” he said.

The chief minister said it is worrisome that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imprisoned those doing good work for the country, while those looting it are being embraced.

”On Holi, I will meditate and pray for improving the sorry state of affairs in the country. If you also feel the prime minister is not doing the right thing, you should also pray for the country after celebrating the festival,” he said.