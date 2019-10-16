Worldsteel elects Sajjan Jindal as vice chairman; T V Narendran, Lakshmi Mittal as members

Global body World Steel Association (worldsteel) on October 16 said it has elected JSW Steel Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sajjan Jindal as its vice chairman.

The association has also appointed Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran and ArcelorMittal Chief L N Mittal as its members.

"The Board of Directors of the World Steel Association (worldsteel) yesterday on Tuesday elected...new officers for 2019/2020 at the worldsteel General Assembly in Monterrey. The new officers are elected for a one-year period," it said in a statement.

The board has elected HBIS Group Co Chairman Yu Yong as its chairman, the body said.

Sajjan Jindal and Andre Johannpeter, executive vice chairman, Gerdau S.A. have been elected to the post of vice chairman.

Roger Newport, CEO, AK Steel, has been elected as treasurer of worldsteel, the statement said.

The board also elected a 14-member Executive Committee.

Jindal, Newport, Yong and Johannpeter were also elected as members of the committee.

Tata Steel's T V Narendran and NRI steel baron Lakshmi Niwas Mittal were elected as members.

The body further said that it welcomes RL Steels and Energy Limited (India) as regular members and the Steel Ministry's Joint Plant Committee (JPC) as an affiliated member.