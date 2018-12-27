App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World's richest people lost $511 billion in 2018; Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and others whose net worth dipped

Read on to know whose fortunes have been dented, and by what amount.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Global tensions and fears of an impending recession in the United States have led to large selloffs, wiping off significant chunks of wealth from markets across the world. The most staggering losses have been saddled by the richest people on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, totalling $511 billion in 2018 alone. Read on to know whose fortunes have been dented, and by what amount.
The United States | Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ net worth fell from $168 billion in September to $115 billion at the end of 2018. The $53 billion fall is worth more than the market cap of famous American companies such as Ford Motor and Delta Air Lines. (Image: Reuters)
Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg saw the biggest decline since January, with his wealth dropping $23 billion as he grappled with one crisis after the other. The social media giant was at the epicentre of a barrage of issues ranging from data breaches to the gestation of fake news and hate speech. (Image: Reuters)
The Asian rout | The continent’s 128 billionaires lost $144 billion in 2018. The top three losers were from China, with Wanda Group’s Wang Jianlin losing $11.1 billion this year. As of December 7, nearly 40 percent of the affluent, lost their billionaire status. (Image: Reuters)
The Middle East and Africa | The global turbulence was even more evident in the Middle East as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s corruption crackdown of the elites shook the desert country's economy. Saudi’s wealthiest individual Prince Alwaleed, who spent 83 days in detention, lost $3.4 billion in 2018. His net worth dropped 60 percent since peaking in 2014. In Africa, the richest saw a 14 percent drop in their fortunes. (Image: Reuters)
Europe | Auto-parts-maker Continental AG’s Georg Schaeffler and his mother Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann, lost $17 billion this year due to added costs and a difficult business environment in Europe and Asia. Even Zara’s Amancio Ortega and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi were not immune to losses. (Image: Reuters)
Latin America | Mexico’s telecom tycoon Carols Slim, who was once the world’s richest person, ends the year at the sixth spot with a net worth of $54 billion. The co-founder of 3G Capital Jorge Paulo Lemann saw the sharpest decline among Latin American billionaires as his net worth dropped $9.8 billion. In spite of the loss, Lemann continues to be ranked as Brazil’s richest. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 08:30 am

