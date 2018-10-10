World’s longest flight takes 19 hours and has no economy class: Here's more

Singapore Airlines is bringing back its longest flight from Singapore to New York on October 11, to regain the title of the world’s longest flight from Qatar Airways’ Doha-Aukland flight, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The flight lasting 18 hours and 45 minutes was discontinued five years ago after oil rate of $100/barrel made it unviable.

The Airbus A350-900 Ultra Long Range (ULR) aircraft, that will be used for this route, was delivered to the Singapore-based airline last month.

Here are the salient features of this flight:

No economy class

The Airbus A350-900s have 253 seats. However, this flight will carry a maximum of 161 passengers.

This means more space, with 67 flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration for business class and 94 premium economy seats in a 2-4-2 configuration.

Food

Since passengers will be cooped up in the flight for close to 19 hours, the airline will serve a ‘Wellness Set Menu’, offering diverse food options.

The airline has tied up with health and wellness resorts company, Canyon Ranch, to offer science-based recommendations for improved sleep and balanced meals.

Internet services

The flight will offer Wi-Fi services on-board for travelers anxious to be out of touch with the internet for almost a day.

Business class flyers will get 30 megabytes data for free. An additional 20 MB will cost $6, while 200 MB will cost $28.

The airline has also made available streaming of 200 hours of movies and television shows with new additions as films release.

Well-rested pilots

The airline has said that the four pilots -- two captains and two first officers -- need to have at least 8 hours of rest. They will not be allowed to fly if they have flown an aircraft in the past 48 hours. Pilots will get three nights off after reaching New York.

The flight will have a 13-member cabin crew and each of the members will get a 4-hour rest period during the flight.

Lightweight flights

The airline is banking on the use of technology to control its fuel bill, as oil hovers around $80 per barrel.

According to Airbus, lightweight composites including carbon fiber make up bulk of the A350-900ULR aircraft, while new wingtips reduce drag. This model consumes 25 percent less fuel than another aircraft of similar size.

More fuel capacity

For this flight, Airbus has changed the fuel system on a standard A350-900 and put in 13 percent more jet kerosene into the tanks of the wings. It will now hold 43,590 gallons of fuel.