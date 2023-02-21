 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World’s largest four-day work week trial finds few are going back to five-day format

Bloomberg
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

The study involved 61 organisations and about 2,900 workers who voluntarily adopted truncated work weeks from June to December 2022. Only three organizations decided to the pause the experiment, and two are still considering shorter hours

The largest-ever trial of the four-day work week found that most UK companies participating are not returning to the five-day standard, and a third are ready to make that change permanent.

The study involved 61 organisations and about 2,900 workers who voluntarily adopted truncated work weeks from June to December 2022. Only three organizations decided to the pause the experiment, and two are still considering shorter hours, data released Tuesday showed. The rest were convinced by revenue gains, drops in turnover and lower levels of worker burnout that four is the new five when it comes to work days.

That thousands of employees adopted shorter schedules is notable given that the research occurred during trying economic circumstances that squeezed many British companies, including rapid inflation, political instability and fallout from Brexit. At times, launching a work-hour reduction program in the midst of an economic downturn seemed questionable.

“I was wondering if it might be a lot harder for companies to make four-day weeks work, and the answer seems to be no,” says lead researcher Juliet Schor, an economist and sociologist at Boston College. Her research has long found that five-day work weeks no longer fits the lifestyles and commitments of modern employees, particularly caretakers. “The organizations did a great job, and they’re really happy with it.”