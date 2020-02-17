World V launches Rs 100cr fund for Indian startups

World V on Monday announced the launch of a Rs 100 crore-fund that will invest in early and mid-stage startups in the country. With a corpus of Rs 100 crore, World V Technology Fund – Series 1 will invest in early to mid-stage companies working in industries such as consumer, healthcare, finance, logistics and entertainment, a statement said.

World V will lead the investment in both consumer facing and B2B companies working on emerging technologies, including cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and internet of things, it added.

The World V Technology Fund – Series 1 will identify companies that needs more than just funding, World V Partner Deepak Shetty said.

"With access to global best practices, World V will work towards creating a platform for knowledge transfer and nurturing of talents in the invested companies. This is first in a series of technology funds that we will be introducing in India," he added.