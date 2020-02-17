App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

World V launches Rs 100cr fund for Indian startups

World V will lead the investment in both consumer facing and B2B companies working on emerging technologies, including cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and internet of things, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

World V on Monday announced the launch of a Rs 100 crore-fund that will invest in early and mid-stage startups in the country. With a corpus of Rs 100 crore, World V Technology Fund – Series 1 will invest in early to mid-stage companies working in industries such as consumer, healthcare, finance, logistics and entertainment, a statement said.

The World V Technology Fund – Series 1 will identify companies that needs more than just funding, World V Partner Deepak Shetty said.

"With access to global best practices, World V will work towards creating a platform for knowledge transfer and nurturing of talents in the invested companies. This is first in a series of technology funds that we will be introducing in India," he added.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #startups

