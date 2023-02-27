 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World shares mixed after latest Wall Street retreat

Associated Press
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

Higher rates pressure business activity and investment prices. So far, they do not seem to be slowing growth as much as anticipated. The S and P 500 fell 1.1 per cent on Friday to cap its third straight loss.

Shares gained on Monday in Europe after retreating in Asia, where they tracked Wall Street's latest decline.

Last week, US shares suffered their worst setback since early December. Reports on inflation, the jobs market and retail spending have come in hotter than expected, leading analysts to raise forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will have to take interest rates to slow the US economy and cool inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1per cent and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.7 per cent.