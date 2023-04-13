 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World oil demand to grow at 2.3 million barrels per day in 2023: OPEC

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST

Oil demand in India for 2023 will be driven by air travel recovery, supported by healthy mobility and steady industrial activity, said Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

OPEC expects world oil demand to grow at 2.3 million bpd in 2023

World oil demand is expected to grow at 2.3 million barrels per day in 2023 aided by healthy demand in some regions, said the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“In 1Q23, world oil demand is estimated to have grown by a healthy 2.1 mb/d (million barrels per day) y-o-y, on the back of a strong rebound in China’s oil demand, as well as solid oil demand data in other non-OECD regions, particularly the Middle East and Asia,” said OPEC in a report.

The oil cartel added that in second quarter of 2023, global oil demand is expected to grow by around 2.4 million bpd year-on-year. Similarly, oil demand would grow at 2.5 million bpd and 2.3 million bpd in Q3 and Q4 of 2023 respectively, forecasted OPEC.

“In the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), heightened mobility in the upcoming driving season in the US is expected to provide the usual additional demand for transportation fuels. However, any weakening in the economy on the back of ongoing monetary tightening measures by the US Fed may offset some of this seasonal dynamic,” stated OPEC in the report.

