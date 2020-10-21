World longest flight from Singapore to New York to resume from November 9

The world’s longest flight from Singapore to New York will resume service from November 9, with passengers now disembarking at John F Kennedy International Airport instead of Newark airport.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said flight distance for the 18-hour route has increased by 2 miles from 9,534 miles to 9,536 miles due to the shift in the airport, Mint reported.

The Airbus A350-900 long-range aircraft – with 42 business seats, 24 premium economy seats and 187 economy seats – will be operated on the Singapore Changi Airport–JFK International Airport route non-stop, “to better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic… and transfer passengers for transit,” SIA said.

From November 9, Flight SQ24 will resume operations thrice a week from Singapore Changi to JFK International and from November 11, Flight SQ23 will resume operations thrice a week from JFK International to Singapore Changi, it said.

SIA also operates non-stop services to Los Angeles. It said operations to the US will be “reviewed and assessed based on growing demand and ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Operating these flights between Singapore and New York represent an important step in the rebuilding of our global network. We will continue to ramp up existing services and reinstate other points as the demand for both passenger and cargo services return," Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial for SIA said.

SIA revived the route on October 11, 2018, after it was discontinued in 2013 because oil rate of $100/barrel made it unviable.

The airline cut services across its global network in March, as the pandemic hit demand for services to the Asian city-state, as well as through the key transit hub.