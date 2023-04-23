 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World is looking at India; grasp this opportunity to grow exports: Goyal urges industries

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 10:12 PM IST

Entrepreneurial abilities in the country with innovation, new ideas, new ways of marketing and branding products can unleash the true potential of the country, the Commerce and Industry Minister said.

Piyush Goyal said jewellery exporters have shown good promise and good results and the gem and jewellery industry is the diamond of India's exports. (File image)

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the world is now looking up to India and its industries and this is the right time for entrepreneurs and industry players to grasp the opportunity and grow exports.

Entrepreneurial abilities in the country with innovation, new ideas, new ways of marketing and branding products can unleash the true potential of the country, the Commerce and Industry Minister said while addressing the 49th India Gem and Jewellery Awards.

"On April 24, I have a meeting with ministers of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), consisting of four countries including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, who are keen to negotiate with India.

"Other Gulf countries and Russia are also keen to negotiate with India. The world is now looking up to India and its industries, and this is the right time for the industries and entrepreneurs to grasp the opportunity and grow exports," Goyal said.