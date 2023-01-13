 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Economic Forum 2023 | A look at theme and key issues at Davos

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

The World Economic Forum 2023 at Davos is likely to tackle global issues and find solutions to the world's most urgent challenges like - energy and rood crises, high inflation, low growth, high debt economy, industry headwinds, geopolitical risks, and social vulnerabilities amidst cost of living crisis

The WEF will provide a platform for leaders to engage in peer-to-peer discussions (Image: @Davos/Twitter)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its annual meeting at Davos in Switzerland from January 16 to 20. The event will bring together world leaders from government, business, and civil society to discuss the year's priorities. The five-day meeting is centred around the theme 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World'.

The WEF will serve as a forum for leaders to engage in peer-to-peer discussions aimed at improving the world's state of affairs. The event will attempt to transform defensive policies and business strategies into proactive, vision-driven policies and strategies.

The meeting will seek to reaffirm the importance and necessity of dialogue and public-private cooperation in navigating the current cascading crises and driving long-term change.

Indian delegation at Davos 2023

According to the central government, the theme of this year's WEF Annual Meeting is 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World', which corresponds to India's G20 theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. India aspires to play a critical role in finding pragmatic global solutions for the well-being of all.

India expects its presence in Davos to cement its position as a strong, resilient economy, as well as a diplomatic powerhouse on the global stage.