World Economic Forum 2023 | A look at theme and key issues at Davos

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its annual meeting at Davos in Switzerland from January 16 to 20. The event will bring together world leaders from government, business, and civil society to discuss the year's priorities. The five-day meeting is centred around the theme 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World'.

The WEF will serve as a forum for leaders to engage in peer-to-peer discussions aimed at improving the world's state of affairs. The event will attempt to transform defensive policies and business strategies into proactive, vision-driven policies and strategies.

The meeting will seek to reaffirm the importance and necessity of dialogue and public-private cooperation in navigating the current cascading crises and driving long-term change.

Indian delegation at Davos 2023

According to the central government, the theme of this year's WEF Annual Meeting is 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World', which corresponds to India's G20 theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. India aspires to play a critical role in finding pragmatic global solutions for the well-being of all.

India expects its presence in Davos to cement its position as a strong, resilient economy, as well as a diplomatic powerhouse on the global stage.

Mansukhlal Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of IT and Telecom; Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, and RK Singh, Minister of Power and Renewable Energy, will lead the Indian government delegation. Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde, and BS Bommai will also be part of the delegation. Leaders from business and other fields will also be present. Around 2,500 people, including heads of state and governments, CEOs of companies, civil society leaders, youth leaders from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and North America, as well as global media outlets, will attend the event. Fifty-two heads of state and government, 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 30 trade ministers, 35 foreign ministers, and 600-plus CEOs will be among the leaders in attendance. The heads of the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Trade Organization will be among the 39 leaders of international organisations. The heads of the European Union, NATO, Finland, Greece, Spain, the Philippines, South Africa, and South Korea are among the political heavyweights. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, South African President Cyril M Ramaphosa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Swiss President Alain Berset, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are among those attending. The United States will send Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and FBI Director Christopher Wray. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are among those attending. JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's David Solomon, and Citigroup Inc's Jane Fraser, as well as Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG, and Deutsche Bank AG heads will be present. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance CEO Seth F Berkley, International Transport Workers' Federation General-Secretary Stephen Cotton, Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad President Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Religions for Peace Secretary-General Azza Karam, and Art of Living Foundation Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar are among the civil society leaders attending the meeting. The event will also feature the most female executives ever. Themes and agenda The meeting will include speeches by key heads of state and government, as well as geoeconomic and geopolitical discussions such as country strategy dialogues, diplomacy dialogues, and an informal gathering of world economic leaders. The event will serve as a forum for constructive, forward-thinking dialogues aimed at finding solutions through public-private collaboration. The 53rd annual event will take place against an unprecedented backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic triggers, the war in Ukraine, global economic growth stalling, headwinds from rising food and energy prices, and a climate crisis. Overview of the meeting - major issues Here are the top issues vying for the world's attention at Davos 2023. Energy crises According to the programme, energy transition and climate change are inextricably linked. Furthermore, it states that more action is required to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change. Decoupling economic growth from energy consumption, particularly in emerging economies, and mainstreaming breakthrough technological innovations are critical measures to accelerate the energy transition. The forum seeks ambitious, comprehensive, and long-term infrastructure investment plans that will assist the world in meeting the 2030 targets. High inflation, low growth, high debt economy The agenda emphasises the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed 120 million more people into extreme poverty and exposed market-wide underfunding of critical infrastructure. According to the report, reshaping the economic agenda along strategic lines and restoring trust in the international system will necessitate careful collaboration among all stakeholders as well as a new vision for economic prosperity and development. Industry headwinds According to reports, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), climate change, and geopolitical fragmentation are forcing industries to reconsider their investment, production, and innovation decisions. It states that collaboration must be strengthened across increasingly diverse ecosystems, including competitors, companies from other industries, and innovators, in order to navigate current friction points and strengthen future competitiveness. Social vulnerabilities It emphasises, citing statistics, that workers are continuing to leave - or are considering leaving - their jobs despite the growing global economic crisis. It also adds unfilled jobs and tight labour markets in many of the world's largest economies, while real wages are declining in many job categories in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. According to the programme, because emerging markets are facing significant unemployment as a result of the economic slowdown, resulting in increased social pressure, a new social contract that supports strong investment in education, skills, and healthcare is needed. Geopolitical risks According to the forum, trade, which serves as a common benefit for countries, has been used as a weapon to punish rivals. According to the report, there is a growing need for a new global standard. How to follow Davos 2023 event The official Davos 2023 meeting hashtag is #wef23. The event will be streamed live on the WEF's official website, www.weforum.org. To stay up to date with the latest developments, follow its social media handles. Live streaming sessions and videos will also be available on the Wef.ch/youtube channel. (With inputs from agencies)

