 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

World Book Fair tickets to be available at 20 Delhi Metro stations

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

Tickets for the fair are priced at Rs 10 for children and Rs 20 for adults, while entry is free for school children, differently-abled and senior citizens.

Tickets for the New Delhi World Book Fair, which kicked off on Saturday, will be available at 20 metro stations, officials said.

With the participation of over 30 countries and nearly 1,000 publishers and exhibitors, the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is returning to its full physical form after a gap of three years, the National Book Trust (NBT) announced on Thursday. The book fair will be held till March 5 and its latest edition will focus on 'Readers with Special Needs', to promote the idea of inclusive learning through a series of exhibitions of audio, silent, tactile and Braille books. "Tickets for the World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan will be sold from select metro stations across the city and the National Capital Region from February 25-March 5. The tickets will be sold from 9 am to 4 pm at 20 stations," a senior official of the Delhi Metro said.

Tickets for the fair are priced at Rs 10 for children and Rs 20 for adults, while entry is free for school children, differently-abled and senior citizens.

The NDWBF will host participants from G20 countries at a separate pavilion.