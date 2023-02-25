World Book Fair tickets to be available at 20 Delhi Metro stations

Tickets for the New Delhi World Book Fair, which kicked off on Saturday, will be available at 20 metro stations, officials said.

With the participation of over 30 countries and nearly 1,000 publishers and exhibitors, the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is returning to its full physical form after a gap of three years, the National Book Trust (NBT) announced on Thursday. The book fair will be held till March 5 and its latest edition will focus on 'Readers with Special Needs', to promote the idea of inclusive learning through a series of exhibitions of audio, silent, tactile and Braille books. "Tickets for the World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan will be sold from select metro stations across the city and the National Capital Region from February 25-March 5. The tickets will be sold from 9 am to 4 pm at 20 stations," a senior official of the Delhi Metro said.

Tickets for the fair are priced at Rs 10 for children and Rs 20 for adults, while entry is free for school children, differently-abled and senior citizens.

The NDWBF will host participants from G20 countries at a separate pavilion.

On the Red Line, the tickets will be available at Dilshad Garden and Rithala. On the Yellow, tickets will be available at Jahangir Puri, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Rajiv Chowk, Hauz Khas and Huda City Centre, among others. On the Blue Line, tickets will be available at Noida Electronic City, Noida Sector-18, Vaishali, Supreme Court (Pragati Maidan), Mandi House, Rajendra Place, Kirti Nagar, among others. Related stories G20: Some members said crypto ban should be considered, says RBI Governor Das

Russia halts pipeline oil supplies to Poland, PKN Orlen says

Warren Buffett touts benefits of buybacks in his shareholder letter Tickets will also be available at the ITO metro station on the Violet Line, officials said. Based on the theme of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the book fair will host France as the guest country with the participation of 16 French authors, including the Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux, and more than 60 publishers, literary agents and cultural representatives.

PTI