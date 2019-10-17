World Bank President to visit India, Pakistan later this month

World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday that he would travel to India and Pakistan later this month.

"India is a good example of a country that's been able to grow fast" by improving its system and having more flexibility within the markets of this system, Malpass told reporters here. There's more progress that can be made, he added.

At a news conference at the start of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Malpass announced that he would travel to both India and Pakistan later this month.

In India, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders and discuss India's economy.

He refrained from giving any response to a question on the recent growth rate projections by the IMF and World Bank, saying that there's a range of opinions on this.