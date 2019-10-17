App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Bank President to visit India, Pakistan later this month

At a news conference at the start of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Malpass announced that he would travel to both India and Pakistan later this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday that he would travel to India and Pakistan later this month.

"India is a good example of a country that's been able to grow fast" by improving its system and having more flexibility within the markets of this system, Malpass told reporters here. There's more progress that can be made, he added.

At a news conference at the start of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Malpass announced that he would travel to both India and Pakistan later this month.

Close

In India, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders and discuss India's economy.

He refrained from giving any response to a question on the recent growth rate projections by the IMF and World Bank, saying that there's a range of opinions on this.

In Pakistan, he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and discuss the current economic situation in the country.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Business #World Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.