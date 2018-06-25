App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Working to evacuate acid spillage at Tuticorin plant: Vedanta

The company has no access to the premises after closure of the Sterlite copper smelter plant following a state government order on May 28, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Vedanta today said it is working with Tamil Nadu's pollution control board and district administration to "evacuate" the acid spillage safely at its Tuticorin copper smelter plant, which was shut down last month.

"The leak in the sulphuric acid tank was observed and reported by a police personnel deployed by the district administration.

"As soon as we got to know of this, we informed the district administration and pollution control board and are working with them to evacuate the acid spillage safely, to mitigate any environmental damage," it said.

The company's filing came in response to a query raised by stock exchanges regarding reports related to acid leak at the facility.

"We have filed a Writ of Mandamus before Madras High Court and submitted a note on potential safety risks with no supervision of the plant. Bench has directed the district administration and pollution control board to file their response," it said.

According to the filing, the matter is now scheduled for further hearing today.

Following violent protests, Tamil Nadu government, last month, ordered to permanently close the plant.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Vedanta

