Working strongly on electric vehicle charging infrastructure: NTPC

State-owned NTPC on Wednesday said it is working on electric vehicle charging infrastructure as it believes that ultimately mobility through EVs will help. NTPC Executive Director Mohit Bhargava said electric vehicle is a good concept but the larger issue is related to the battery.

"NTPC is working very strongly on the electric vehicle (EV) side. On the charging network side," Bhargava said addressing India Energy Summit here.

"There is a larger issue on the battery side...the life of the battery and how do you reuse the battery," he added.

NTPC had earlier said it has signed pacts with cab aggregators Ola, Lithium, Shuttl, Bikxie, Bounce, Electrie and Zoom Car for creation of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.