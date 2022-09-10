Working on your employer brand? Here’s how to improve it

Just as with any other brand, there is always a value proposition to the intended audience. Consumer value proposition when it comes to consumer brands and employee value proposition when it comes to employer brands. It should also offer the right positioning or perception in the minds of the intended audience. In short, employer branding is what your business is showcasing in the job market to potential job seekers and employees. It needs to convey your culture, what is unique about you and what your company stands for.

After the two earlier columns on this important aspect for SMEs, I have been inundated with another question from readers: Who should be responsible for the employer-branding task within the business entity? In large enterprises, it is probably the CHRO who might be responsible and they have resources for driving this. Yet, very few do a good job of it. For SMEs, it should be owned by the owner/CEO since he or she will know best what messaging content is since he or she is also probably most concerned with finding the right human capital.

It is important to involve a diverse set of employees to be part of your team to plan the employer branding exercise. The reason is that this is much beyond what you say about your company on your website or brochure. Current employees know best what the employer brand stands for and they are the best folks to tell you whether your content or premise of the branding is real or making sense.

Current employees, as well as former employees of SMEs, can play a pivotal role in popularising the employer brand across their personal networks (both face to face and social), job reviews, social media sites, testimonials on websites, referrals and so on. Prospective employees will be witnessing these initiatives in job fairs and other interactive media. As long as these employees are cheerful your employer brand can breathe easy.

However, when there is a gap between perceived experience and actual experience at workplace, your employer brand proposition will start weakening. The team that works with you as the owner for driving your employer branding needs to be constantly evaluating this gap and managing the expectations of the existing and potential employees. This means you need to go much beyond just getting ratings by for-profit outfits like Great Places to Work since this is only a shortcut to benefit the HR head. Working on less toxicity at work and improving the culture for social belonging are tough things to do and most leaders look at shortcuts. Ensure that you don’t get into the same trap unless you find an independent rating agency which is for non-profit that can audit and benchmark for you.

Here are a few guidelines and ideas for you to improve your work on employer branding:

- Get your leadership team and senior managers to be involved with the branding efforts and take frequent feedback. They must be aligned with the brand value proposition and reality on the ground. These people must be from all functions including HR, talent search, marketing, production, sales and so on. Unlike the marketing of your products and services, you do not need to commit a huge budget for this. Develop a strategy and decide on smart media choices and involve the most important ambassadors in the act: the rest of your employees.

- Involve all employees to post on their social media channels and provide templates of content. Involve marketing and HR executives to develop the same. Drive a contest wherein the highest shares, views or comments could be rewarded.

- While developing the content, as an SME, underplay your pay scale and compensation details but focus on other benefits such as work-life balance, frequent leaves, more job autonomy, etc that a large company may not be able to offer readily. The employee value proposition must be thought through and should be based on the real situation and aspirational issues. The generation-Z workforce is not always obsessed with higher pay.

- Make use of LinkedIn features for maximising the branding objectives at little or no cost. Not only most of the talent you are searching for has a presence in LinkedIn but also all recruiters may also see the branding there. Whenever you have open positions, get the HR and marketing to work on the job description together and post it on LinkedIn and as many as 80 percent of intended job seekers will be seeing it there. In addition, create a company page, career page and recruiter page in addition to listing your job positions in LinkedIn Jobs.

- Medici Institute research on Gen-Z workforce habits show that they admire employers who are committed to larger causes such as diversity, LGBT, environment, and so on. So it will be a good idea to work on some of these while planning to recruit new talent. Perhaps you could think of taking more minorities and women on board, and advertise this in your job ads.

- While creating content marketing plan, use video instead of just text. This has a better reach, as most surfers are not keen on reading much these days. Restrict the video to max four minutes so it can be shared widely. Use creative content and deliver well, preferably by the CEO or the owner.

- Finally, create a blog either by the CEO or the company itself. This could be tagged with another media house and marketed for maximum reach. You cannot do much hard sell in blogs since it will backfire. Focus on elements of your value proposition and related areas. Work-life balance, diversity, gender parity, wellbeing and so on could be topics and you can also invite other stakeholders to contribute to it.