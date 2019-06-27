Working group to review WPI series; Ramesh Chand to head task

The Centre has constituted a working group for the revision of the current series of the wholesale price index (base 2011-12). The group will be headed by Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand.

The group has been tasked to select the most appropriate base year for the preparation of a new official series of wholesale price index (WPI) and producer price index (PPI) in India.

Other tasks include reviewing the commodity basket of the current series of WPI and suggest additions or deletions of commodities in the light of structural changes in the economy since 2011-12.

It will also review the existing system of price collection for the manufacturing sector in particular and suggest changes for improvement. The working group may recommend a roadmap to switch over from WPI to PPI.

"The current WPI series with 2011-12 as the base year was introduced in May 2017. Since 2011-12, significant structural changes have taken place in the economy. Therefore, it has become necessary to examine the coverage of commodities, weighting diagram and related issues pertaining to the existing series of index numbers," a statement from the ministry said.

Official representatives of the group include four officials from National Statistics Office, two from the Ministry of Finance, and one each from the Department of Agriculture, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Reserve Bank of India.

Other non-official members of the group include SBI Chief Economist Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Economist Dr Surjit Bhalla, and Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council member Shamika Ravi, among others.

"The office of economic adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade will be the nodal office for the Working Group and will process the report/recommendation of the Group for further necessary action," it added.