WorkIndia raises USD 12 million from Nintendo founding family, Insitor and others

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

WorkIndia plans to utilise the fund in strengthening its product and data science capabilities including entry into the Southeast Asian blue-collar market.

Blue and grey collar job portal WorkIndia has raised USD 12 million, about Rs 98 crore, in a funding round led by the founding family of Nintendo, Yamauchi No.10 Family Office, and investment firm Insitor, the company said on Tuesday.

Tokyo stock exchange-listed SBI Investment and eye-wear firm Persol also participated in the funding round, the company said in a statement.

"With the new round of funding, WorkIndia will further strengthen its product and data science capabilities including entry into the yet untapped Southeast Asian blue-collar market," WorkIndia Co-founder and CEO Kunal Patil said.

WorkIndia claims to have put in place deep technology that not only administers and digitises the employment process but also mitigates any margin of fraud in hiring.

"WorkIndia's unique relevance matching system between job seekers' skills and employers' needs, based on full, partial, and waterfall matching has done a phenomenal job in this respect. This value proposition and the data-driven platform backed by AI-based technology with the massive behavioral data gathered by WorkIndia were the key reasons for our investment," SBI Investment Co, the investment arm of SBI Holdings Inc, Director Tomoyuki Nii said.