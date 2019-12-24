App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Worker unrest stalls production at three Coca-Cola bottling plants in the north: Report

There are around 500-600 workers at the three plants, of which 369 are employed at the Dasna plant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Unrest by workers has halted production at three Coca-Cola bottling plants -- a plant in Jammu and at Dasna and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh -- over the beverage giant's decision to sell its operations, Mint reports.

“Obviously, the workers are not happy at being transferred from a multinational company," a source told the paper.

There are around 500-600 workers at the three plants, of which 359 are employed at the Dasna plant.

Coca-Cola’s bottling subsidiary Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) recently announced that it will divest its operations in four north Indian territories to Kandhari Beverages, Moon Beverages, and Ladhani Group (SLMG Beverages).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The "transition of such scale takes time and as it is a lean season for the beverage business in north of India, the plants are also undergoing regular maintenance," an executive told the paper.

Moon Beverages has yet to take control of the Dasna plant, the report said. HCCB had agreed that operations after December 9 will be handed over to Moon Beverage, a source told the paper, adding that workers are seeking written reassurances.

In the case of the Varanasi unit, the transaction between SLMG Beverages and HCCB was expected to be completed by December 10.

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Business #Coca-Cola

