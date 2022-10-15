Work has changed and so should SME leaders

The coronavirus pandemic has upended work. Among the changes the viral outbreak brought, the biggest was perhaps in the way work gets done. Like all businesses, small and medium enterprises, too, felt the shift when the viral outbreak dealt a crippling blow.

Office to work from home to hybrid work, the changes over in the last two years have implications for the SME leadership as well. Technology has been a disruptor as well as a change-maker. Those who were quick to embrace the change have recovered faster from the pandemic havoc.

Negotiating tech

While embracing technology, SME leaders also need a clear strategic intent for the business and how tech can break down barriers. The dividing line between industries is blurred and is not easy to define the competitive advantage based on an industry definition.

Customers do not look at industries to meet their needs. For them, a solution to their problem is critical and that is a too inexpensive one.

SME promoters and management should be ready to adapt technology that will enhance work from anywhere and look at digitlisation.

Time for Stratex

To plan for eventualities, create something called a Stratex (strategic expenses) just as you have Capex (capital expense) and Opex (operational expense). This should be planned as part of budgeting and followed up using tech for work.

Leaders should think of skilling employees with more technology including the metaverse for onboarding and re-skilling. While adopting new technology, do plan to integrate legacy systems with the new requirements.

Better governance overall should be a key objective. Technology should not be treated as the panacea for all your process inefficiencies.

Use it alongside skilled personnel and more critically with their mindsets aligned with the plan. Productivity tools should not be confused with managing the future of work. Identify what redesigning is needed for processes and plan the tech adaption.

We have seen enough cases of failed Enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) because the employees were not consulted and trained according to their needs.

Invest in skilling your employees as the new generation has different expectations from work. Bosses should be open to listening to them and encourage them to find data that oppose the thinking of top management. In most organisations, people tend to find data that will confirm the bias of the top executives.

Future of work

The top-down approach to management must change. It is not easy to communicate with all employees when they are in hybrid work mode.

Getting people to the office is not always a good thing, especially if they work better remotely, which also helps work-life balance.

Unless the office is in the suburbs and employees can walk to it, it is not easy to ask staff to be at the office these days.

A culture driven by objectivity and openness is desirable to retain good talent. SME leaders must excel in communicating and walking the talk. Multiple levels of communication will be needed when employees are all over the place.

Find a way to interact with teams periodically and show empathy.

Define your purpose and vision since this will help employees understand and decide what values are critical for their success.

Research shows that enterprises with well-defined missions have a better chance of sustained growth than those with no articulated or clear mission.

Make employees a part of the future

The future of work will require a change in the thinking of the leadership team. Vision, mission and values were typically formulated by the leadership team. This has to change. SME owners must decide these in consultation with employees. This should then be communicated to teams and individual employees.

SME promoters and leaders may want to start sharing their vision in a structured manner with employees and teams. This can help in building trust and also help employees see where they can excel in their careers by focusing on the growth mindset.

Connect every employee’s role and its impact on the future of business and work. Once they understand the connection and the value drivers, it will be easier to get them aligned with the vision.

Start an objectivity-driven measurement system to evaluate employee and team performance, aligned with the strategy and vision. It will prevent micro-management by bosses and help employees chart their path to deliver results.

Trust them enough to achieve business and personal goals. Most SME bosses find it hard to let go and this is of the reasons for the lack of talent. I recall one SME, which dreamt of becoming a billion-dollar company, ruined it all by installing cameras in employees’ cubicles. The company saw an exodus.

Shed old practices and start listening to employees. You will find this refreshing in managing the future of your work and business.