Work from home leads to spike in demand for laptop, notebooks

There has been a surge in demand for notebooks and laptops, with people forced to work from home as coronavirus continues to spread in the country and other parts of the world.

Consumer electronics majors such as HP, Apple, Lenovo and Asus have seen a sharp rise in demand for notebooks, Business Standard has reported.

Apple is struggling to cope with the demand for its recently launched MacBook Air and Pro models, a source told the publication.

"We are getting enquiries from the farthest corners of the country. India is currently only among a handful of Apple’s markets registering a growth for Macs," the source said.

In India, a sizable chunk of employees has been working from home since the nationwide lockdown began on March 25.

Discounting Lenovo's ELCOT deal, the market for notebooks grew 17.6 percent in April-June 2020 from the year-ago period, data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) shows.

Shipment of enterprise notebooks jumped 105.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, according to IDC India.

"The demand for notebooks exceeded expectations with most of the vendors exiting the quarter with minimum inventory. Despite the supply and logistics challenges in the first half of the quarter, companies executed most of the large orders in 2Q20," the newspapers quoted Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India, as saying.