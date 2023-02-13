Women’s Premier League auction: Who is the new auctioneer Malika Advani?

India Women's squad.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set for its inaugural player auction but this time overseeing the bidding round will not be the usual IPL auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades.

The in charge of the WPL auction this time is Malika Advani, who is a Mumbai-based art collector consultant for modern and contemporary Indian art.

When it comes to auctioneering, she became the first woman to conduct auctions for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Along with PKL, Advani has experience of conducting several auctions in the past, according to media reports.

Overseeing the WPL auction, Advani will be presenting players in seven sets including marquee players, batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, spin bowlers and emerging players.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that there will be strategy breaks every hour during the auction for the franchises to review their tactics at regular intervals. The breaks are estimated to be 10 minutes long.

“Following the conclusion of each set, there may (at the auctioneer’s discretion) be a short break to allow franchises time to re-evaluate tactics,” the cricket board said in a note.

The length of each break will be announced by the auctioneer at the conclusion of the relevant set.

“A warning bell will ring two minutes before the resumption of the player auction after each break. The player auction will re-start promptly after each break,” said BCCI.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the first-ever WPL player auction out of which 449 players will be up for bidding. While the initial list included 409 players, the BCCI added 40 more players at the request of the five franchises.

There are four categories for the WPL auction with the top base price starting at Rs 50 lakh followed by Rs 40 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. A total of 24 players have chosen the top base price. Bids up to Rs 1 crore would be in increments of Rs 5 lakh, from Rs 1-2 crore in increments of Rs 10 lakh, and beyond Rs 2 crore in increments of Rs 20 lakh. Bids beyond Rs 3 crore will see an increment at the auctioneer’s discretion, but it cannot be less than Rs 20 lakh.