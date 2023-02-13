English
    Women’s Premier League auction: Who is the new auctioneer Malika Advani?

    The woman in charge for the WPL auction is Malika Advani who is a Mumbai-based art collector consultant for modern and contemporary Indian art.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
    India Women's squad.

    The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set for its inaugural player auction but this time overseeing the bidding round will not be the usual IPL auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades.

    The in charge of the WPL auction this time is Malika Advani, who is a Mumbai-based art collector consultant for modern and contemporary Indian art.

    When it comes to auctioneering, she became the first woman to conduct auctions for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Along with PKL, Advani has experience of conducting several auctions in the past, according to media reports.

    Overseeing the WPL auction, Advani will be presenting players in seven sets including marquee players, batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, spin bowlers and emerging players.