Women's Day Special: Women entrepreneurs must wear two hats

It’s necessary for women to be in charge of their own finances. But women who are entrepreneurs have their hands full. In addition to their own finances, they also have to manage their firm’ finances.

Moneycontrol’s personal finance editor Kayezad E. Adajania talks to Mrin Agarwal, Founder, Finsafe India, an entrepreneur herself and also a financial planner and financial educator to know how women entrepreneurs can strike a balance and have a good grip on their finances.

From arranging money to start their business venture and having a contingency fund to keeping both these finances (own and business) separate and paying themselves a regular salary, Mrin gives good and handy tips. Listen in to what she has to say.