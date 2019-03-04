Women’s Day special | Investing not just a man's bastion, get proactive

Money management has traditionally been a man's bastion. But it is a well known fact that women can be just as capable and smart while handling money. Not just their own, but their family's finances as well.

Mrin Agarwal, Financial Educator and Founder Director of Finsafe India talks to Moneycontrol's Assistant Executive Editor – Personal Finance Kayezad E. Adajania and explains why it's important for women to be part of money conversations in and around her household and why ignorance can bring harm.