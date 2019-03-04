App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women’s Day special | Investing not just a man's bastion, get proactive

Mrin Agarwal, Financial Educator and Founder Director of Finsafe India explains why it's important for women to be part of money conversations in and around her household.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Money management has traditionally been a man's bastion. But it is a well known fact that women can be just as capable and smart while handling money. Not just their own, but their family's finances as well.

Mrin Agarwal, Financial Educator and Founder Director of Finsafe India talks to Moneycontrol's Assistant Executive Editor – Personal Finance Kayezad E. Adajania and explains why it's important for women to be part of money conversations in and around her household and why ignorance can bring harm.

Watch the video for an in depth view on how women should manage their money more effectively.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #personal finance #Smart Investing for Women #Women's Day 2019

