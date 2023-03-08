 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Day 2023 | You may get in boards for wrong reasons, but do stay in for the right reasons: Manisha Girotra

Ashwin Mohan
Mar 08, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India and former CEO, UBS India, shares the journey, challenges and lessons from her stellar three-decade career in a free-wheeling and hard-hitting conversation with Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan.

"When we stop seeing a woman's job as just a job, when we start seeing her aspirations as important as that of a man, is when people will stay on in their careers, especially i-banking which as you know can be very hard" - That's the word coming in from top investment banker Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India and former CEO, UBS India in a free-wheeling, hard-hitting chat with Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan.

Girotra shares her journey, challenges and lessons during a stellar three-decade career of marquee deals like the $12 billion Vodafone-Hutch deal, the $6 billion Novelis-Hindalco deal or in recent times the $2.8 billion Birla Group- Aleris deal.

She opened up on tackling bias, bullies, boys' clubs, boardrooms and much more.

Edited excerpts from the conversation: