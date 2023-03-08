 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Women’s Day 2023: ‘Women wanting to join the real estate sector should forget they are women’

Mar 08, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Aditi Watve, a real estate broker with a track record of over Rs 5,000 crore deals, recounts how she navigated the rough and tumble of her profession and emerged successful. 

For Aditi Watve, City Lead, Capital Markets, Pune, at ANAROCK Group, brokering land deals is a cakewalk. After all, she has concluded transactions worth more than Rs 5,000 crore to date. However, from dealing with farmers who found it difficult to have a conversation with a woman to forgetting to broker a deal to being asked at project sites if she can climb a ladder, her journey has not been easy.

Before ANAROCK, Watve was a chief operating officer at Kolte-Patil, a realty firm in Pune. She has also worked with Paranjape Schemes as a chief operating officer of Blue Ridge, a township venture, and held a leadership role at international property consultants JLL India. She is a qualified architect from the University of Pune and a management graduate from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

The calling

Her father is a successful structural consultant and she always found the real estate industry fascinating. She chose architecture over civil engineering but while designing realised, “I wanted to be where decisions were taken and that’s why I decided to switch to real estate.”