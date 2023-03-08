Women’s Day 2023: ‘Women wanting to join the real estate sector should forget they are women’

For Aditi Watve, City Lead, Capital Markets, Pune, at ANAROCK Group, brokering land deals is a cakewalk. After all, she has concluded transactions worth more than Rs 5,000 crore to date. However, from dealing with farmers who found it difficult to have a conversation with a woman to forgetting to broker a deal to being asked at project sites if she can climb a ladder, her journey has not been easy.

Before ANAROCK, Watve was a chief operating officer at Kolte-Patil, a realty firm in Pune. She has also worked with Paranjape Schemes as a chief operating officer of Blue Ridge, a township venture, and held a leadership role at international property consultants JLL India. She is a qualified architect from the University of Pune and a management graduate from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

The calling

Her father is a successful structural consultant and she always found the real estate industry fascinating. She chose architecture over civil engineering but while designing realised, “I wanted to be where decisions were taken and that’s why I decided to switch to real estate.”

She was sure that she did not want to receive design briefs that were half-cooked where clients would “eventually shrug their shoulders and walk away”.

“Now, I handle capital markets, which essentially means brokering land deals. I also deal with disposing of assets. If someone wants to buy an IT Park, my team goes ahead and brokers the deal. These are usually large-sized transactions. My team’s transaction value ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 4 crore,” she says.

While it is true that women are generally comfortable with real estate marketing roles, brokering land deals is far more challenging and to date “I may have brokered close to Rs 5,000 crore worth of deals,” she says.

A real estate professional has to constantly keep an eye out for any change in policy. “A new government circular can change the entire mechanics of a real estate transaction, sometimes it can even make the transaction unviable. Structurally, when you are making large land deals, I think the external regulating environment plays the biggest spoilsport,” she says.

The challenges

Do people ask her uncomfortable questions when they come across a woman brokering a land deal?

“Landowners, especially farmers, would find it difficult to converse with me, and therefore, it was important for me to have a male colleague as a go-between. On many occasions, I took this in my stride, knowing fully well that I could do nothing to change him (farmer) or his outlook. I would sit there and take notes and pretend that I was not part of the conversation at all,” she says.

There were times when during a transaction, a developer would check not once but several times if “my boss would be coming over to close the deal”.

They found it extremely difficult to digest the fact that a woman was involved in closing a land transaction. “I would respond by saying that I am fully empowered to close the deal and happy to take them through the details but they would be highly critical of what I did and finally when we said no to them and gave a public notice to that effect, they came back saying that the process was executed incorrectly.”

“If it was a man, this would have never happened. I know that in my gut. When I got back to them to inform them that they had lost the bid, the language they used was fairly civil, and I think I was lucky that way,” she says.

She also found it tough to deal with contractors and labourers at project sites. “That was challenging. You know those awkward stares. I made it a point to wear baggier outfits whenever I had to go for site visits. I wanted them to listen to me for what I was trying to communicate, rather than for what I looked like. That’s also the reason I would always change into site shoes.”

There were also instances when she would be asked if she could climb a ladder as if that was a big deal. “If a man fell from a ladder, it was fine but if a woman dropped off, it would make news.”

“I also realised that as a woman, it was easier for me to communicate with labourers about their children and their families. That was a positive.”

While her job today is primarily confined to boardrooms and visiting developers’ offices, she had to “handle it all” when she started out. Right from designing, selling, marketing and making money to the final handover of the project. “I remember having worked on a commercial building from the sugarcane field stage to delivering a 65,000 lakh square feet building.”

Focus on equity

Do buyers repose the same amount of confidence in her as they would in a male broker? “I haven’t faced this problem as the buyers we have dealt with are large corporates, who are accustomed to having women in their finance, marketing and legal departments,” she says.

The need of the hour, according to her, is to focus on equity rather than equality. When an opportunity is offered to a woman at the workplace, reactions vary from what if she gets married and has children, rather than whether she is fit for the role that she’s being hired for. “We should not use gender as the first filter. It should be the person’s capability to handle the task at hand.”

Believe in yourself

Her advice to women wanting to join the real estate sector is “forget you are a woman.”

She says that if a woman is confident of the task at hand and knows that she can accomplish it, she may not even “notice the bias. It’s best not to fall into that trap. Forget that you are a woman and just be your professional self.”

In case somebody passes a derogatory remark, be direct and handle the situation. Tell them that you do not agree with them and that you think they have a bias. “Settle the matter then and there,” she adds.