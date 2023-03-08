 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Day 2023: Women are taking riskier tech bets in US markets

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Riskier ETFs and tech stocks are among the investments by women in US markets, said Vested Finance

Women are breaking glass ceilings all around and investing in equities abroad, which is considered relatively riskier, is one such frontier that they have conquered.

As per Vested Finance, a broker facilitating investing in the US market, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, a leveraged exchange-traded fund investing in semiconductor and technology stocks, is the top investment in the US among women investors.

The ETF holds Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, NVIDIA, Tesla and Meta Platforms among others. It aims to deliver three times the return delivered by the Nasdaq 100 index. For this, it also takes more risks.

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares and Spotify are the other top investments by women in the US in the same order.