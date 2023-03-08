Women's Day 2023: Women are taking riskier tech bets in US markets

Women are breaking glass ceilings all around and investing in equities abroad, which is considered relatively riskier, is one such frontier that they have conquered.

As per Vested Finance, a broker facilitating investing in the US market, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, a leveraged exchange-traded fund investing in semiconductor and technology stocks, is the top investment in the US among women investors.

The ETF holds Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, NVIDIA, Tesla and Meta Platforms among others. It aims to deliver three times the return delivered by the Nasdaq 100 index. For this, it also takes more risks.

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares and Spotify are the other top investments by women in the US in the same order.

Most of these stocks have not performed well in recent months amid selling in tech stocks.

“We continue to see consistent interest from women investors on our platform. 60 percent of them once they start investing continue being recurring depositors,” said Viram Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, Vested Finance.

“Women investors are leaning more toward the tech giants, showcasing interest in investing in companies that are part of their daily lives. However, there is still ample scope for women investors to increase participation in the US stock market.”

As per the data provided by the broker, more than 60 percent of women investors are millennials (1981-1995) and 20 percent are from Generation X (1965-1980).

Vested’s female investors grew by 108 percent over last year and are 15 percent of all active accounts.