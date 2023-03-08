 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women’s Day 2023: SMEs should embrace gender parity for a competitive edge

M Muneer
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

International Women’s Day 2023: A McKinsey study has found that companies with a higher proportion of women in leadership positions tend to have better financial performance

Research has shown teams with a diverse mix of gender, race and age are more innovative and creative. (Image: Unsplash)

On Women’s Day, here is an idea to ensure gender parity at the workplace. Large companies and governments have failed to take advantage of this, hence the opportunity is ripe for the taking by smart small and medium enterprises owners.

There is growing evidence that gender parity can have a positive impact on business performance. A McKinsey study found that companies with a higher proportion of women in leadership positions tend to have better financial performance. Specifically, companies in the top quartile for gender diversity in their executive teams were 21 percent more likely to have above-average profitability than those in the bottom quartile.

Research has also shown that teams with a more diverse mix of gender, as well as other characteristics such as race and age, tend to be more innovative and creative.

Indian SMEs can make use of the amazing diversity the country has to offer and not get distracted by the narrative of political parties.