Women’s Day 2023: Indian banks add more women employees, but top posts stay afar

Jinit Parmar
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Currently, among big banks, only public-sector lender Union Bank of India has a woman chief executive officer, Manimekhalai. Some other lenders, like Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, have women at directorial and management positions

Many big Indian banks have added more women employees over the last few years but top posts remain largely in the hands of men, a Moneycontrol analysis showed.

As of March 2022, among the top banks, public sector lender Punjab National Bank had 24,287 women employees, compared to 23,314 in March 2021.  The lender has 1.1 lakh employees.

The largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, had 22,750 women employees, out of a total of 1.4 lakh employees. Till March 2021, the lender had 21,746 women employees.

However, when it comes to top posts, males dominate most Indian banks.