Women’s Day 2023: Indian banks add more women employees, but top posts stay afar

Many big Indian banks have added more women employees over the last few years but top posts remain largely in the hands of men, a Moneycontrol analysis showed.

As of March 2022, among the top banks, public sector lender Punjab National Bank had 24,287 women employees, compared to 23,314 in March 2021. The lender has 1.1 lakh employees.

The largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, had 22,750 women employees, out of a total of 1.4 lakh employees. Till March 2021, the lender had 21,746 women employees.

However, when it comes to top posts, males dominate most Indian banks.

Meet Manimekhalai of Union Bank Union Bank MD, CEO A. Manimekhalai

Union Bank of India is the only lender to have a woman chief executive officer and managing director (CEO & MD) A Manimekhalai currently. Manimekhalai started her career in 1988 with Vijaya Bank where she held various leadership roles. After Vijaya Bank's merger with Bank of Baroda in 2019, the government appointed her as an executive director (ED) at Canara Bank for three years. Communication sent to Manimekhalai didn't not elicit a response till the time of publishing this story. Before the tenure ended, she was appointed as the CEO & MD of Union Bank in June 2022. Some other lenders, like Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, among others, have women at directorial, management and many vertical head positions. HDFC Bank has Ashima Bhat as the group head for business finance and strategy for corporate social responsibility. Kotak Mahindra Bank has Shanti Ekambaram as the group president of consumer banking. IDFC First Bank has Brinda Jagirdar as one of its directors. Women at the top The Indian banking sector has had some women chiefs in the past. Among the women achievers in Indian banking, Arundhati Bhattacharya (first woman chief of SBI), Shikha Sharma (former CEO, Axis Bank), Chanda Kochhar (former MD & CEO, ICICI Bank), and Kalpana Morparia (former CEO, South and Southeast Asia, JP Morgan) headed large banks, while Madhabi Puri headed ICICI Securities between 2009 and 2011. In March 2022, Puri became the first woman chief of India's market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Padmaja Reddy, founder and former chief of Spandana Sphoorty is another name who built an iconic organisation in microfinance, leading it through one of the worst phases in the history of Indian micro-lending during the 2010-2012 Andhra Pradesh microfinance crisis. Other names include Usha Ananthasubramanian, former chief of PNB, and Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO of National Securities Depositories and former head of Indian Bank. How about global banks? Globally, many major banks are headed by women chiefs. For example, Anshula Kant is the MD and group chief financial officer of World Bank. Europe's apex bank, the European Central Bank (ECB), is headed by Christine Lagarde. American giant Citibank has had Jane Fraser as its CEO since March 2021. Other than Citibank, Bank of America has Catherine Bessant as its vice-chairperson. Spain's largest bank, Banco Financial, is headed by a woman, Ana Botín. Among foreign banks in India, Standard Chartered has a woman chief, Zarin Daruwala. So what prevents women's rise in India? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) never had a female governor but has had a few deputy governors. One of them, Shyamala Gopinath, while speaking to Moneycontrol, highlighted that there are multiple factors that come into play when we talk about women in banking. "Things like family support, managing life balance in case of transfers when in public sector banks (PSBs), and banks sustaining them are crucial in the sector," Gopinath said. Govt initiatives Talking about inclusivity of women in banking, the sector has seen some initiatives from the government. In 2013, the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government launched the Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) to motivate more women to enter the banking industry. Though the BMB was based on the idea of making women run a bank, , in 2017, it was merged with the country's largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI). The way ahead Private as well as public sector banks have initiated various special initiative to encourage women work force. For instance, SBI introduced work from home for women employees way back in 2016 – even before the COVID days. In August 2022, HDFC Bank, to promote inclusivity of women in its banking operations, opened its first all-woman branch in Kerala. Gopinath also highlighted that banks and other financial institutions have been focusing on inclusivity programmes. "Today we see that there are more women bankers in the higher ranks than before. This is a trend that we are seeing in the making," Gopinath said. Women bank executives who Moneycontrol contacted, didn't respond till the time of publishing.

