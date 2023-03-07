Women's Day 2023: Flex workplaces, design revamp can make work more inclusive

On March 8, social media will be flooded with "Happy Women's Day" messages in the hope of bridging the gender gap. As Indian offices open up after the pandemic, inclusive and women-friendly workplaces are key to building a productive working environment.

According to a report by real estate company Colliers, over the last two decades, India's female workforce participation has witnessed a dip, with only 1 in five women working formal jobs. In the services sector, too, women’s careers have faced roadblocks such as gender bias workplaces, traditional gender norms in Indian society, increased responsibility after childbirth, etc.

As per the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, India ranked 107th in "educational attainment" but ranks further down in economic participation and opportunity. This signifies a void in the availability of a conducive work environment for women, the report said.

"Historically, offices have been built for and by men, and this needs to change to truly design for today’s diverse workforce. Not only the design of the office but also aspects such as location, accessibility, etc, play a larger role in creating a women-friendly workplace. Such workplaces can boost productivity, build a top-notch culture with happy employees,” said Ramesh Nair, chief executive officer, India, and managing director, market development, Asia.

Moneycontrol News