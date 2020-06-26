App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Women should enhance skills to become 'atmanirbhar': Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari urged the Mahila Morcha to conduct workshops for women where officials from MSMEs and Khadi Gram Udyog can guide them about entrepreneurial opportunities.

PTI
File image: Nitin Gadkari
File image: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said women should enhance their skills, equip themselves with technology to become 'atmanirbhar' and asked the BJP Mahila Morcha to reach out with MSME schemes.

During a video-conferencing session with workers of the party's women's wing in Nagpur, Gadkari emphasised on the need to create jobs and opportunities for sustainable living for women in villages and slums.

He urged the Mahila Morcha to conduct workshops for women where officials from MSMEs and Khadi Gram Udyog can guide them about entrepreneurial opportunities.

Close

Women entrepreneurs have been given 3 per cent reservation in the Public Procurement Policy and they should take advantage of this by registering themselves with the MSME authorities, he said.

related news

As many as 1,400 MSME women entrepreneurs got public undertaking orders worth Rs 231 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 381 crore in 2019-2020, the Union minister in-charge of MSMEs said.

Gadkari also informed that loans were available for women under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme and Credit Guarantee Trust fund for micro and small industries, wherein 75 per cent loan guarantee is secured by the government.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 05:52 pm

tags #Business #India #Nitin Gadkari #SME

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.