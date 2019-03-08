App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women make up for just 8% of mutual fund managers: Report

The report highlights that 52 percent of the AUM, managed by women fund managers, outperformed the benchmark/peer group average over one year basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Despite a growth in the number of women mutual fund managers in the past one year, they represent an abysmal 8 percent of the total fund managers in India, as per a report by research firm Morningstar.

Out of the total 345 fund managers across mutual fund houses in the country, there are just 29 women fund managers who are managing funds either as primary/secondary managers or have oversight as heads of equity/debt. This is an improvement from the reported 24 women managers last year and 18 the year before that.

Total assets

The overall mutual fund industry assets during the last year have increased by approximately 8.5 percent with the total assets being managed now standing at approximately Rs 22.2 Lakh crore, as on January 31 (excluding ETFs, FOF and infra Debt).

related news

In percentage terms, the assets handled by women fund managers stood at 15 percent of the overall industry for both open and close ended cumulatively totaling to around Rs 3.41 lakh crore, up 11 percent from last year.

women

Though the growth in the women manager presence in India is positive, it is still considerably below global standards as other Asian countries are amongst the highest representation of women in the mutual fund industry.

The report further stated that out of the total assets managed by women fund managers, 52 percent of the AUM outperformed the benchmark/peer group average over one year basis, 55 percent over 3-year basis and 56 percent over 5-year basis.

"Though these numbers (outperforming percentage) has seen a drop from last year, we believe re-categorisation was one of the reasons for this, in addition, some of the significantly large funds have witnessed some underperformance lately that has skewed the overall numbers," the report added.

Another interesting point was that out of the total funds managed by women, around 74 percent of these assets were debt funds and 26 percent were equity.

Some of the women fund managers leading the mantle for gender diversification are:

Lakshmi Iyer – Chief Investment Officer (CIO) - debt and Head of products at Kotak Mutual Fund

Bekxy Kuriakose – Head- fixed income at Principal Mutual Fund

Sunaina Da Cunha – Fund Manager at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Anju Chhajer– Senior Fund Manager at Reliance Nippon Life  Mutual Fund

Roshi Jain – Vice President and Fund Manager (Equities) at Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Sohini Andani – Fund Manager at SBI Mutual Fund

Swati Kulkarni – Executive Vice President and Fund Manager (Equities) at UTI Mutual Fund

Some of the relatively unknown names that are now gradually coming to the fore are Mansi Sajeja who is currently co-managing SBI Credit Fund, Hetal Shah who manages multiple funds at Baroda Pioneer Mutual fund and Meenakshi Dawar who is managing the Reliance Value fund since mid-2018.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Business #MF News #Mutual Funds #women fund managers #Women's Day 2019

